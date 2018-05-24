Open Streets for Downtown Watsonville

Car-Free Pop-Up Street Park to Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Open Streets Watsonville returns on Sunday, June 3 on Brennan/Union Street between Callaghan Park and the City Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular car-free community event will create a “pop-up park” where people can walk, bike, skate, dance, and play in the street without traffic. This stretch of road will be temporarily closed to cars.

Open Streets Watsonville is free and open to all. Join us for exercise, family-friendly activities, art, live music, educational resources, or to just play in the street!

The mission of Open Streets Santa Cruz County (OSSCC) is, “To promote individual and community health through creative use of public space.” Open Streets Watsonville is presented by Open Streets Santa Cruz County, a non-profit community event program that launched in 2012 and is now a project of Bike Santa Cruz County.

According to Saskia Lucas, OSSCC founder, “People love Open Streets because they get to use the streets in a way that is normally off-limits to them. They feel excited to bike and play safely without having to worry about cars.”

Open Streets Watsonville planning committee members include: City of Watsonville Public Works, Parks and Recreation Department, and Police Department • Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency • Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission • United Way/Jovenes SANOS • Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History • Ecology Action/Bike Smart • Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Major funding for Open Streets Watsonville comes from: Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission • City of Watsonville • Kaiser Permanente • Good Times • Ow Family Properties • other local groups.

•••

To participate or volunteer at Open Streets Watsonville contact the Event Director, Eric Guerrieri by emailing eric@bikesantacruzcounty.org.

To learn more about the event, visit scopenstreets.org