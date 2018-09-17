Open Auditions for 2018 “The Nutcracker”

Be Part Of Santa Cruz County’s Favorite Holiday Tradition!

Dancers of all ages! The Santa Cruz Ballet Theater’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” is holding open auditions Saturday, Sept. 22.

No experience necessary! Dancers who dance en pointe are asked to bring their pointe shoes to the audition, and be ready to put them on quickly if requested. Call-backs for advanced level dancers will be held Sunday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Dancers age 4-6 years who are enrolled in The Studio, School of Classical Ballet Preparatory Ballet Program are also eligible to audition. Dancers in this age group must be a registered student of The Studio to qualify and parent or legal guardian must be present. The audition for these young dancers will be held Saturday, September 23: Registration at 4:30 p.m., Audition 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Ballet Theater’s professional-quality production will be held at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium December 21, 22 and 23 and all performances are accompanied by Live Professional Orchestra conducted by Music Director Pamela Martin. Professional guest artists will dance leading roles.

Rehearsals begin October 6 and 7. Parent participation is required, which is a rewarding way to become a part of our vibrant local arts community! There is a participation fee per dancer; scholarship assistance is available. Go to scbt.org for more information.

Executive Artistic Directors Robert Kelley and Diane Cypher present a lavish production which delights children and adults alike. Choreography by Robert Kelley and sumptuous costumes fill the full-size stage at the Civic Auditorium.

