Did you know The City of Santa Cruz has online tool to help community members request services? The Community Request for Service Portal (CRSP) makes it easier to submit requests regarding issues such as traffic concerns, sewer spills and property code violations. The new “CRSP” system is accessible from the city’s website or via mobile application in both English and Spanish.

Previously, hundreds of annual community requests were made through various City web pages with different formats for information, which made it inefficient for both community members to submit service requests, and for city staff to process and respond to them.

CRSP is state-of-the-art and brings efficiency and ease-of-use to our community and staff. CRSP supports the City’s commitment to the highest quality of customer service possible.”

The CRSP portal invites the community to report neighborhood issues in eight customized categories:

Bike or pedestrian hazards on roadways or sidewalks.

Encampments.

Graffiti incidents on public or private property.

Found hypodermic syringes (needles).

Property code violations such as substandard housing, unpermitted units, junk vehicles, trash and debris.

Sewer spills or backups.

Neighborhood traffic concerns.

General requests including anything that does not fit under the labels above.

The user-friendly application allows the user to map the issue location, upload photos of the issue, and offers to send a notification upon resolution.

CRSP is the first-ever public mobile and web application developed by the City of Santa Cruz. The City chose the Mendix platform, recognized as a leader in low-code application development and the fastest and easiest means to build and continuously improve mobile and web applications at scale.

CRSP will be available at www.cityofsantacruz.com, for Android users via Google Play, and for Apple devices through the App Store.