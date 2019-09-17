California Connections Academy Monterey Bay, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades TK-12 throughout Monterey Bay, began its 2019-2020 school year today. Students across Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties logged on for the first day of school, joining thousands of students who have found success via the network of California Connections Academy’s high-quality online schools across the state.

As digital literacy and personalized academic programs continue to grow throughout the nation, families across California continue to turn to California Connections Academy for an alternative education program suited to their student’s individual learning needs.

The school offers a rigorous curriculum of innovative and diverse courses including foreign languages, digital technology and web design, as well as a variety of honors and Advanced Placement (AP)® courses for students interested in college-level curriculum. The school also provides Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) courses for grades 6-12 to help students prepare for college and careers.

“Our teachers and administrators have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our new local school,” said Dr. Richard Savage, California Connections Academy Executive Director. “In Connections Academy’s 15-year school history in California, the schools have helped thousands of students reach their potential. We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition and sharing our passion for education with even more families across the state.”

Parents across the California Connections Academy network are continually pleased with their students’ academic performance and overall experience, as reinforced by the 2019 Parent Satisfaction Survey.

Additionally, California Connections Academy offers a flexible learning environment for children with a dynamic schedule who learn at different pace from their peers or want a more individualized approach to learning. State-credentialed teachers work with students to excel academically while allowing them time to pursue their dreams and extracurricular interests.

Beyond curriculum and supportive teachers, California Connections Academy offers numerous socialization opportunities for its students. During the school year, learning-focused field trips are held throughout California for students to enrich their education experience outside of the classroom and meet peers and teachers in-person. California students also have the opportunity to attend a Junior/Senior Prom in Southern California.

Additionally, Connections Academy offers chapters of National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society, as well as free online clubs and activities, where students can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports and more. Some of the clubs include Art Club, Gaming and Technology, Science Sleuths, and more.

California Connections Academy Monterey Bay is a tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable online public school serving students in grades TK-12 in Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

The school is authorized under state law by the Scotts Valley Unified School District. California Connections Academy provides students who meet state residency requirements with the flexibility to learn from anywhere with an innovative curriculum which meets rigorous state education standards.

The combination of state-credentialed teachers, a proven curriculum, diverse and unique electives, technology tools and community experiences create a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education.

For more information on California Connections Academy, please visit the school’s website at https://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-online-school