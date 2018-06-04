O’Neill Sea Odyssey To Celebrate Milestone

O’Neill Sea Odyssey is hosting a Celebration Party for its 100,000th student from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz. The Dream Inn will be title sponsor and KSCO AM will be media sponsor for the event, which will include the dedication of Jack O’Neill Way by Santa Cruz Mayor David Terrazas, hula dancing, face painting, sailing charters, and more. A schedule and list of events is attached to this release.

Over its 22-year history, O’Neill Sea Odyssey (OSO), a non-profit organization serving Central California 4th-6th grade students, will welcome its 100,000th student in the summer of 2018. The program includes three learning stations aboard the Team O’Neill catamaran and follow-up lessons in our shore-side education center. Students participate in navigation, marine biology and marine ecology lessons aligned with Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards.

Students learn about navigational technology as well as line of sight triangulation, catch and identify their own plankton sample, and ecosystems in the Monterey Bay. Students better understand their connection to the ocean environment and learn solutions to care for it through environmentally responsible behaviors. A 2013 study of the long-term impact of the program found that 75% of high school students who participated in OSO 5-7 years earlier, retained knowledge of material taught by OSO.

For more information, go to www.oso100k.org, and on social media: Twitter @oneillseaodysse, Facebook and Instagram at O’Neill Sea Odyssey. A California Non-Profit Corporation ID# 77-0464784

•••

100,000th Student Milestone

Celebration Schedule

1:00-1:30 Check-in at registration table. Samba Stilt Circus dancers greet attendees. Guests gather in parking lot.

1:30-2:30 Dedication of Jack O’Neill Way – OSO milestone remarks.

2:30-4:00 Entertainment, food trucks, and beach activities.

•••

Activities

Parking Lot

Performance art by Samba Stilt Circus (1:00-1:30)

Food trucks (1:00-4:00)

City of SC dedication/OSO announcement (1:30-2:30)

Live music by The Wavetones (2:30-3:00, 3:10-3:20, 3:35-4:00)

Hula dance troupe (3:00-3:10 & 3:20-3:30)

Raffle ticket drawing and closing remarks (3:30-3:35)

Beach