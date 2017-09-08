Come to the Fair, We Have Cows!

One Out of Eight Has Never Seen One

According to a recently released survey of young adults in Britain 12 percent of young adults have never seen a cow.

Fortuitously the Santa Cruz County Fair opens this Wednesday, September 13, to help ensure that this shocking statistic will hopefully never apply to the youth of Santa Cruz County.

One of the most popular destinations for Fairgoers is the livestock area where they get a chance to get up close to the largest and smallest animals that roam farms and ranches.

And on the way there they can step into the poultry building where department head Terry Reeder is often on hand to greet visitors with his own special brand of “fowl” humor.

The Santa Cruz County Fair celebrates the rich agricultural history of our community and people, and invests heavily in bringing this heritage to our youth.

The 2017 Fair will be held September 13-17 at the Fairgrounds located on Highway 152 just east of Watsonville. Information on the Fair, and the Fairgrounds — a year round entertainment and event venue, can be found at www.santacruzcountyfair.com