The 12th Annual Down to Earth Women (DEW) Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Driscoll’s Rancho Corralitos located at 242 Corralitos Rd. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is for women involved in, or supporting, agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley. The purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program, the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s educational programs.

The featured speaker will be Ella King, Owner, Café Ella and Ella’s at the Airport, who will speak on “Good Food is the Foundation of Genuine Happiness.”

Also speaking at the event will be Susan True, CEO, Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County and a graduate of the Focus Agriculture Program about her experience in the program.

The Mistress of Ceremonies for the event will be Brittany Nielsen, News Anchor, and KSBW Action News 8. Women are invited to attend this afternoon event.

For more information on tickets, sponsorship or to make a donation: http://www.agri-culture.us