Officials Seeking Public’s Help to Identify Arson Suspect

The Santa Cruz Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in the attached photos. This suspect is responsible for felony vandalism at the Tannery Arts Center, and setting two small fires in some nearby landscaping.

On August 22, 2018, around 4:44 a.m., Santa Cruz Police and Fire responded to 1100 block of River Street following the report of a small, suspicious fire within a landscaped area, across from the Tannery Arts Center.

While conducting follow-up investigation into the suspicious fires, police investigators were advised of a felony vandalism that had occurred within the Tannery Arts Center complex, at about the same time. Detectives were able to recover several security videos from the surrounding area, and upon viewing them, were able to confirm the same unidentified male suspect was responsible for both crimes and the suspect shown in the attached photos is a male adult with a medium to thin build.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or details surrounding this incident contact Detective Pendleton at 831-420-5832 or email spendleton@cityofsantacruz.com; Investigations Unit 831-420-5820. Tips can also be left through the means listed below.