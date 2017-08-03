The City of Santa Cruz is scheduled to pave Ocean Street from Soquel Avenue to East Cliff Drive beginning Monday, Aug. 7, through Wednesday, Aug. 9. Workdays are extended from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. in order to conclude the project as rapidly as possible.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction with flag control. Delays are expected. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This project is part of the Fall 2016 Overlay Program which is funded by Measure H in the Fiscal Year 2017 Capital Improvement Program.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this construction work may cause and appreciates the public’s cooperation. Any concerns or questions may be addressed to Project Manager Ricardo Valdés at (831) 420-5198 or RValdes@cityofsantacruz.com.