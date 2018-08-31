O’Neill Announces 2017-2018 Winners

Congratulations to Mateusz Niemiec, a 6th grader from Scotts Valley Middle School, CA, as the grand prize winner of the 2017-2018 Ocean Steward Art contest. O’Neill Sea Odyssey and its Board of Directors selected Mateusz’s original color pencil artwork “Protect Our Oceans” which depicts an oil tanker spilling oil into the ocean. The effects of oil are catastrophic to marine life and the ocean environment. Raising awareness about oil spills and reducing our reliance on oil is an important message.

Mateusz and his teacher, Renae Fish, will each receive family passes for a one-hour public sail aboard the Team O’Neill catamaran. In honor of Mateusz and his award winning piece, O’Neill Sea Odyssey will present an enlarged mounted copy of the artwork to both Scotts Valley Middle School and Leslie & Troy Daniels, who provided funding for Ms. Fish’s class.

The eight honorable mention winners include: Jason Hsu (grade 5) of G. W. Helleyer Elementary School, Isabella Morairty (grade 4) of Vine Hill Elementary, Sofia Grigg (grade 6) of Scotts Valley Middle School, Sishira A.V. (grade 5) of Lynhaven School, Donovan Ferreira (grade 4) of Westwood Elementary, Marley Chavez-Silva, Samantha Politron and Gizelle Huerta-Orduño (grade 4) of Santa Lucia Elementary, King City, CA. These eight students will all receive accolades as O’Neill Sea Odyssey Ocean Stewards and their artwork will be exhibited in the OSO classrooms.

You can read more about these efforts in O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s blog post from May 26 at oso100k.org. Website: http://oneillseaodyssey.org