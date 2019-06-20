Oasis Honors Distinguished Students

Oasis High School is a WASC-accredited high school designed to meet the needs of students who benefit from a personalized learning program. Oasis is one of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education Alternative Education programs and is located on the Cabrillo College campus. Students work with their parent or guardian, teacher, and counselor to design an education plan.

The plans typically include:

Weekly one-on-one meetings with an Oasis teacher on the Cabrillo Campus.

Online courses offered by Oasis.

Dual enrollment in Cabrillo College courses, which may be online or on campus.

Tutoring with additional subject-specific teachers.

Career and Technical Education courses.

Service, academic, or vocational internships.

Oasis students can, if they choose, fulfill the requirements of admission to a CSU or UC through a combination of Oasis and Cabrillo coursework.

Within the welcoming and encouraging environment of Oasis, students refine their academic goals and develop the skills to achieve them.

If you are interested in learning how to enroll in Oasis High School, please contact the County Office of Education, Alternative Education Office: (831) 466-5728 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oasis High School Distinguished Students Awards Photo

Back Row (from left) : • Faris Sabbah, Superintendent of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education • Johnny Rice, Senior Director of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, Alternative Education Department • Sue Roth, Santa Cruz County Office of Education Board of Supervisors, Board Vice President • Benjamin Habelt, Performer, Commercial Actor and CYT “Into the Woods” • Riley Schmidt, Entrepreneurship, Owner “Schmidt Headlight Restoration” • Matthew Simms-Johnson, Eagle Scout Candidate, Oasis Ambassador • Maxwell Bjork-Travsott, Performer, Cabrillo Theatre Arts, “The Time of your Life”• Ethan Breckenridge, Eagle Scout, Oasis Volunteer Aide • Sara Laurent, Varsity Debater • Dorrie Stallings, Oasis High School Teacher.

Front Row (from left): • Joseph Gagliano, Kuumbwa Jazz Honor Band, Worldstrides 2019 Heritage Festival Maestro Award • Beata Tulaczyk, Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program • Dominic Conway, Northwestern University National Student Leadership Conference, Medicine • Ariana Hoffman, Performer, Soloist, CYT & Santa Cruz Children’s Chorus, CYT “Into the Woods” • Ty Gonzales, Outstanding Student Leader MTNS 2 SEA • Emma Compton, Baskin Engineering Program, UCSC Internship -Microbiology, Cabrillo Girls in Engineering Camp Counselor, Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program • Emma Eiseman, Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program, Point Loma University Trustee Scholarship, Montana State University Achievement Scholarship • Jeanne Milnes, Oasis High School Teacher.

Not Pictured: • Mara Baylis, UC Santa Cruz Regents Scholar, Honors Neuroscience • Claire Chandler, Second Place Bookshop Santa Cruz Young Writers Contest and Teen Book Crew Reviewer • Lindsey Del Colletti, Entrepreneurship, Owner, “Hey Its Linds” • Bianca Dootson, 1st Place Woman’s Longboard German National Championships • Victoria Foster, Scholar Athlete: Top 12 Age 15-17 Equitation Nor Cal Hunter Jumper Association, High Point Rider, Zone 10, Interscholastic Equestrian Federation • Sophia Green, 4th Place, Zones Competition, Interscholastic Equestrian Association • Zinnia Hutchinson, Teen Fashion Award, “Best Outfit – Trash and Fashion”.