Oasis is a WASC-accredited high school designed to meet the needs of students who benefit from a personalized learning program. Oasis High School is one of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education Alternative Education programs and is located on the Cabrillo College campus. Students work with their parent or guardian, teacher, and counselor to design an educational plan. These plans typically include:

Weekly one-on-one meetings with an Oasis teacher on the Cabrillo Campus

Online courses offered by Oasis

Dual enrollment in Cabrillo College courses, which may be online or on the campus

Tutoring with additional subject-specific teachers

Regional Occupational Program career technical education courses

Service, academic, or vocational internships

Oasis students can, if they choose, fulfill the requirements for admission to a CSU or UC through a combination of Oasis and Cabrillo coursework.

Within the welcoming and encouraging environment of Oasis, students refine their academic goals and develop the skills to achieve them. If you are interested in learning how to enroll in Oasis High School, please contact the County Office of Education, Alternative Education Office: (831) 466-5728 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oasis High School

Distinguished Students Awards

The above photo is from our most recent award ceremony, which was at the Santa Cruz County Office of Education board meeting in June 2018. Oasis High School, located at Cabrillo College, is the early college high school program of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education. Oasis High School serves Santa Cruz County student who benefit from a personalized learning environment.

Back Row (from left): Tylar Penny, Editor and Artist of the calendar “Women of Color” • Oonagh Nichols, Student Ambassador, attending CSU Long Beach • Leo Ransler, Student Ambassador, attending the University of Nevada, Reno • Cameron Mendez, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Chief Petty Officer, First Place Leader of the Region 12 Seamanship Challenge • Bianca Hernandez, Oasis Yearbook Co-Editor, Student Ambassador, to be in the Cabrillo Business Information Worker Certificate Program • Michael C. Watkins, Superintendent of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education • Laine Otto-Rognlie, Student Ambassador and volunteer coach • Aiden Connor accepted into the Minneapolis College of Art and Design summer program • Faris Sabbah, Superintendent-elect of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education.

Front Row (from left): Marea Verdugo, College of Arts and Sciences Merit Scholarship to study biology at New York University • Nyla Young, Representative to the Brown University Leadership Institute on Social Justice • Ella Tyler, recipient of the Society of Women Engineers Scholarship, Cabrillo Student Senate Trustee, attending UC Berkeley as an engineering major • Lillie Reynaga, Smithsonian Student Adventures Peru Andes Community Development Project, photo-journalism fellowship through the Smithsonian Program • Ellie Murphy, U.S. Representative for Study, Volunteer Work in Traveling School in Africa • Kirin Khalsa, Cabrillo College Honors Student, performed in Cabrillo Spring Dance concert, attending the University of Arizona • Bianca Dootson, National Scholastic Surf Association Regional Champion in Women’s Longboard • Hunter Avant, dual-enrolled student, Representative to Cabrillo College Black Student Union • Emma Compton, Student Ambassador, water polo and swim coach, national scholarship to the Kode with Klossy Summer Computer Coding Camp • Jeanne Milnes, Oasis High School teacher • Audrey Renois, Student Ambassador, Oasis Yearbook Co-Editor • Haley Azevedo – scholarships: State Cabrillo Civic Clubs of California, Cal Poly SLO Edward Leopold Wrasse, Native Daughters of the Golden West attending Cal Poly SLO • Kathleen Proffitt, Oasis High School Instructional Aide.

Not Pictured: Lorena Dominguez, recipient of the Cabrillo College American Dream Scholarship, Marine Biology Internship with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, attending Cabrillo College • Thea Petrocelli, Gralen Eidam Wilson Youth Ambassador to Japan, Cabrillo Math Learning Center Volunteer Tutor, three year high school completion with over 70 college credits continuing at Cabrillo College • Shane Winand, Cabrillo College Cybersecurity Certification • James Winand, Cabrillo College Cybersecurity Certification, Music Teachers Association California Talent Bank Competition Award for Piano • Sarah Aronow, Student Ambassador, completed community college general education sequence while in high school • Alena Bellue, Student Ambassador and Volunteer Lab Technician at the UCSC Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology Lab • Ruby Reynaga, Full Merit Scholarship, acceptance to UC Merced • William Glommen, Culinary Mentor and Lead Cook at 1440 Multiversity • November Williams, Cabrillo College English Department College Composition Award, enrolled in the Grace Hopper Software Development Program at Fullstock Academy in New York.