By Jeanne Milnes, Teacher, Oasis High School

The following Oasis High School Distinguished Students were recognized at the June 22 Santa Cruz County Office of Education Board meeting.

Oasis High School, located at Cabrillo College, is the early college high school program of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education. Oasis High School serves Santa Cruz County students who benefit from a personalized learning environment.

•••

Haley Azevedo — Cabrillo College Writing Award Winner, National Hispanic Recognition Award, Santa Cruz County 4H Council Scholarship. Haley will be a senior at Oasis, taking Cabrillo College courses and her goal is to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Tessa Belardi — Scholar/Athlete, U.S. Representative, Junior Worlds Equestrian Vaulting Competition. Tessa plans to attend Arizona State University.

Eden Conner — Virginia Commonwealth University Pre-College Selected Student, Drawing. Eden is a continuing student at Oasis and will be concurrently enrolled at Cabrillo College.

Natalia Del Carlo — Simultaneous completion of Community College transfer requirements and High School Diploma. Natalia plans on transferring to a 4-year college to study Biology and Psychology.

Amalia DeMars — Fashion Teems Show Santa Cruz Selected Designer. Amalia is a continuing student at Oasis and will be concurrently enrolled at Cabrillo College.

Bianca Dootson — Scholar/Athlete: WSA, SCSSL Longboard Surfer. Bianca is a continuing student at Oasis and will be concurrently enrolled at Cabrillo College.

Alex Jackson — UCSC Science Internship Program Research Participant. Alex is currently abroad through the Kennedy/Lugar YES Program.

Kirin Khalsa — Cabrillo Writing Award Nominee and UCLA Digital Filmmaking Summer Institute Selected Student. Kirin is a continuing student at Oasis and in the Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program.

Mikaela Kirkpatrick — Cabrillo Honors Society Membership Director. Mikaela will be attending Cabrillo with plans to transfer to a 4-year college.

Thea Petrocelli — Santa Cruz Sister Cities Delegate, Shingu Japan, and Math Tutor. Thea is a continuing student at Oasis and will be concurrently enrolled at Cabrillo College.

Sterling Magana — Cabrillo College Culinary Scholarship. Sterling will be continuing at Cabrillo in the Culinary Program.

Reilly Stone — Scholar/Athlete, WSL, Longboard Surfer. Reilly is a graduate from Oasis and will attending Cabrillo College.

Ella Tyler — IGNITE Student Leadership Team, Cabrillo Student Senate and Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program. Ella is a graduate from Oasis and will continuing her education in the Cabrillo Honors Transfer Program.