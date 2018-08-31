Six Weekends of Spellbinding Mystery and Adventure at Casa de Fruta

September 15 through October 21

Huzzah! This fall, immerse yourself in an authentic Renaissance village, with live music, themed celebrations, hearty food, and a thriving marketplace of unique, hand-crafted goods. For the first time, due to the growing demand to partake in this one-of-a-kind experience, the Northern California Renaissance Faire is now running for SIX weekends, starting September 15 through October 21.

You can find this enchanted wonderland at Casa de Fruta in Hollister next to Highway 152 where Her Majesty’s subjects have created Willingtown, a village under the rule of Queen Elizabeth I. For a brief magical time, the Queen will allow you to become one of her loyal subjects, too!

While you’re welcome to arrive at the Faire in those strange 21st century clothes, it’s far more fun to don a costume (you can rent or buy at the Faire) and immerse yourself into this thriving, revolutionary time. Create your character—it’s entirely up to you! You can be anything, be it a peasant, knight, princess, pirate, or even superhero. The Faire is your playground where you can become whatever suits your fancy.

Each day at the Faire, courageous knights engage in battles of skill to entertain the Queen, so be sure to cheer on the knight of your choice during the legendary full-contact joust in the World Tournament of Champions Arena. Once you’ve had your fill of witnessing heroic feats, head over to the other stages to watch improv troupes, comedy acts, Shakespearean dramas, dancing, fire eating and more. Then, meander through the marketplace and shop from a variety of master artisans offering old world designs, hand-crafted works of art, blown glass, knives and swords, leather, wood, jewelry and much more.

Spending the day enjoying hilarious performances and shopping the marketplace can work up quite an appetite, so it’s a good thing that the Faire offers delicious food, like its famous juicy turkey legs, meat pies, grilled artichokes, fruit ices, and incredible selection of ciders, ales, and beers.

Each weekend, the Renaissance Faire offers special themes and discounts.

After the opening weekend extravaganza, brace yourself because plundering pirates are invading the Faire for week two! Once we purge the place of pesky pirates, Heroes & Villains will take up leadership of Willingtown for the third weekend, so be sure to dress as your favorite idol or evil-doer.

Bring your drinking crew for the fourth weekend, for that is the Faire’s very own Oktoberfest! For the fifth weekend, don your masks and join the Royal Masquerade. The season is topped off with a Halloween Fantasy celebration for the Faire’s final two days.

In addition to these themed celebrations, every weekend features delightful performances, including comedy shows, fortune tellers, sword fights and more. What are you waiting for? Kids 12 and under are always free, so gather your family or trusty crew of friends and we’ll see you in Willingtown this year!

Northern California Renaissance Faire – Casa de Fruta, 10031 Pacheco Pass Highway (CA Hwy 152) Hollister, CA 95023

A Play Faire Production every Saturday and Sunday September 15 through October 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Celtic Rock Series every Saturday night at 6 p.m. FREE with general admission)

$28 at the gate; children 12 and under will be admitted FREE the entire run of the Faire

•••

For Tickets and Info: www.norcalrenfaire.com