Northbound Highway 17 Daytime Lane Closures

Two Days — Wed. Oct. 11 and Thur. Oct. 12

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — The #2 (right) northbound lane of Hwy. 17 from Vine Hill Rd. north to Laurel Road will close from 10 am to 2 pm on both Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12 for sound wall construction.

Electronic message boards will be activated to advise travelers about this roadwork. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 30 minutes.

The purpose of this two-day roadwork includes painting the sound wall and requires an out of state specialist; night work does not work well for this task.

This soundwall work is part of a $6.2 million shoulder widening and concrete guardrail project near Scotts Valley between Sugarloaf and Laurel Roads with the contractor being Granite Construction of Watsonville, CA. Completion of project is scheduled for this fall, weather permitting.