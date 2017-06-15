NorCal State High School Mountain Bike Finals

Results of the 2017 California High School Mountain Bike State Championships race held on May 14, 2017 in Petaluma, CA. Over 800 of the state’s top ranked teenage cyclists, and thousands of their fans that lined the course, were treated to an incredibly competitive mountain bike race. The Hellman Family’s Five Springs Farm welcomed student-athletes from as far south as San Diego, and as far north as Humboldt. It was inspiring to watch these young athletes challenging themselves on the State Championships.

This year was the first time that the NorCal League’s North and South Conferences, and the SoCal League’s A/B/C Conferences had raced against one another.

Individual Results

Girls Varsity State Champion from Ramona High School — Gwendalyn Gibson. Second place 17 seconds behind Gwen, Mina Ricci — Nevada Union Miners team. Clodagh Mellett from Tamalpais took third, Lili Heim from Aptos took fourth in the state and Murrieta Mesa athlete Hayley Richards Murrieta took fifth.

Boys Varsity State Champion was Alexander Sugarman from Annadel Comp. Drake Dylan Fryer from Drake was second, Benjamin Gomez Villafane from Scotts Valley High School took third, Noah Lindenthal from Salinas was fourth and Trevor McCutcheon from Great Oak High School finished fifth.

•••

Scotts Valley High School

Individual Results

Varsity Boys (65 Started) — 3rd place Benjamin Gomez Villafane

Varsity Girls (36 Started) — 34th place Hanna Fleming

Sophomore Boys (79 Started) — 23rd place Ethan Hasenauer • 27th place Connor Austin • 47th place Conor McEntee

• 27th place • 47th place Freshman Girls (44 Started) — 13th place Macy Craft

Freshman Boys (97 Started) — 72nd place James Thompson

Local High School Team Results

(Division 2 – 90 teams)

6th place – Scotts Valley

15th Place – Aptos

56th Place – St. Francis

82nd Place – San Lorenzo Valley

Photo credits: Jared Mickel, John Culp, Arena Reed, Vanessa Hauswald