NorCal State High School Mountain Bike Championships

Over 800 of the state’s top ranked teenage cyclists, and thousands of their fans, lined the course of the 2017 California High School Mountain Bike State Championships race, held May 14, 2017 in Petaluma, CA., and were treated to an incredibly competitive race.

The Hellman Family’s Five Springs Farm welcomed student-athletes from as far south as San Diego, and as far north as Humboldt. It was inspiring to watch these young athletes challenging themselves on the State Championships.

This year was the first time that the NorCal League’s North and South Conferences, and the SoCal League’s A/B/C Conferences had raced against one another.

•••

Individual Results

Girls Varsity State Champion: Gwendalyn Gibson from Ramona High School. Second place 17 seconds behind Gwen, Mina Ricci – Nevada Union Miners team. Clodagh Mellett from Tamalpais took third, Lili Heim from Aptos took fourth in the state and Murrieta Mesa athlete Hayley Richards Murrieta took fifth.

Boys Varsity State Champion: Alexander Sugarman from Annadel Comp. Drake Dylan Fryer from Drake was second, Benjamin Gomez Villafane from Scotts Valley High School took third, Noah Lindenthal from Salinas was fourth and Trevor McCutcheon from Great Oak High School finished fifth.

Aptos High School Individual Results

Varsity Girls – 4th place Lili Heim (36 Started)

Sophomore Girls – 34th place Haley Molinar (44 Started)

Sophomore Boys – 65th place Kyle Passey (79 Started)

Junior Varsity Boys – 35th place Freddy von Oepen (88 Started)

Freshman Boys – 19th place Tenoch Villanueva (97 Started)

Local High School Team Results

(Division 2 – 90 teams)