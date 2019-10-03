Noel Smith: A Celebration of Life

A memorial service celebrating the life of Noel Smith will be held on Sunday, October 20, at Twin Lakes Church. The service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a reception.

For 14 years, Noel was the editor here at Times Publishing Group, Inc., responsible for the content published in our three news publications: Scotts Valley Times, Aptos Times, Capitola Soquel Times, along with our many local business-focused magazines and community event guides.

Noel, along with his wife Marsha, were very involved in the local community, attending many of the local festivals and promoting education and the arts. He has been recognized locally and by the state of California for his contributions to the community.

As Editor for our publications, he was committed to the communities he served, providing information and news that helped so many non-profits, artists, entertainers, school news and sports, local events and so much more. Noel contributed to the things that make our community great, helping them to thrive and grow through awareness and education.

•••

There is still an empty chair here at TPG, Inc. Every staff member loved Noel for his goodness and his kindness to all of us. He was a leader and father figure in our office. We will miss his great sense of humor and his will to do so much good with his life by always helping others — he will be mourned and remembered by so many.

“Noel loved God and was a dedicated Christian, and I know he is at peace with our lord and was welcomed by angels in heaven. We love you Noel and will miss you dearly.”

— Patrice Edwards, Publisher/Owner, Times Publishing Group, Inc.