Scotts Valley Community Theater Update

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who helped and participated in A Night at the Theater. It was an amazing success! With your help, we brought in almost $22,000 and almost 150 people attended! The entertainment was fabulous, the food delicious, the auction was tons of fun, and everyone had a great time!

Permits are APPROVED!

Permits have been approved by the city so we are a go! This is a major hurdle we’ve crossed and we are so excited!

Scotts Valley Community Theater

Location! Location! Location!

Scotts Valley, a beautiful, safe, friendly community with many amenities:

Next to future home of the Scotts Valley City Center

Abundant parking on site as well as directly across the street at the public bus station and the park and ride facility.

Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Community Center, and Sky Park & Skate Park.

Capital Campaign

To build and operate a performing arts center in Scotts Valley – Setting the stage for an exciting future in the arts and provide an affordable performance venue for a variety of local groups.

Mission: Committed to community enrichment through the development and management of a performing arts facility.

•••

For more information or to donate go to: https://www.svc theaterguild.org/