News from Watsonville Wetlands Watch

Predator or Prey: What’s for Dinner?

Wednesday, July 19: The Watsonville Wetlands Watch is hosting a special outdoor evening presentation with biologist and wildlife expert Bruce Elliott, who will talk about local wildlife today and in the recent past, viewing the animals through the daily and seasonal cycles. He will concentrate on the wildlife found in south Santa Cruz and northern Monterey counties, covering the various animal groups, their predation and relationships, and how they use the night time hours to feed and prey.

This talk will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor classroom, overlooking the beautiful wetlands, behind the Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center, at the top of the Pajaro Valley High School campus, 500 Harkins Slough Road, Watsonville. Please dress accordingly. Admission is free but you must reserve a seat online by visiting www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org. For information, email wetlandscoordinator@gmail.com.

Saturday Community Restoration

Saturday, July 22: We invite you to help restore wetland habitat as part of our fourth Saturday Community Restoration events. We will work from 9 a.m. to noon, and we always make time for birding or a short hike around the wetlands. We supply the gloves, tools, and yummy snacks. Meet at our Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center

Tour: Shorebirds Walk

Saturday, August 19: Join local birding expert Bob Ramer on a walk exploring the shorebirds on the last mile of Watsonville Slough at Pajaro Dunes. This will be the start of fall migration and we will expect to see many species of water birds, both migrant and resident.

This tour, hosted by the Watsonville Wetlands Watch, is from 8 to 11 a.m. Expect to walk about 2 miles on flat ground. Meet at the Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center, at the top of the Pajaro Valley High School campus, by 7:45 a.m. to carpool to the walk site. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shorebirds-walk-registration-34861747425

Another Stellar Year of Stewards

June marks the end of the school year and the graduation of another twelve incredible young people from our Wetland Stewards Program! Our stewards spent the year gaining wetland ecology knowledge, restoring habitat and teaching elementary and middle school students how to protect and appreciate our wetlands.

Four of the twelve stewards graduated from Pajaro Valley High School this year and will go on to study at the University of California Davis, University of California Berkeley, California State University Los Angeles and San Francisco State University.

This year, thanks to the generosity of several of our stalwart supporters, we were very fortunate to offer four scholarships to past and present senior Wetland Stewards.

The Haifley Family Scholarship went to Nuria Garcia (Class of 2016), Freedom Lions Club scholarships went to Dulce Garcia and Maria Perez and the Hofmeister scholarship went to Maria Perez.