News from the Watsonville Wetlands: Mid-April 2018

4th Saturday Community Restoration

Join Watsonville Wetlands on Saturday, April 28 for our monthly community restoration day, which will be held on the Watsonville Sloughs Ecological Reserve. The native planting is part of a long-term habitat restoration and climate adaptation project looking at salinity, plant and bird populations in West Branch Struve Slough.

You don’t have to be a scientist or field biologist to help! Come join the Wetlands Watch and be a part of this project. We will work from 9:00 a.m. to noon (with breaks for birding!).

We supply the gloves, tools, and a snack. Meet at our Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center located at the top of the Pajaro Valley High School.

If you have questions, please contact Ria Mukerji at ria@watsonvillewetlands.org or (909) 680-9872.

World Migratory Bird Day Celebration

Join Watsonville Wetlands on Saturday, May 12, to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day 2018!

Watsonville Wetlands Watch is hosting two activities to celebrate The Year of the Bird on Saturday, May 12, including a bird walk and a beautiful photo-journal presentation.

The bird walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the paved trail system on upper Struve Slough. This tour, led by Jeff Caplan, is both bi-lingual and wheelchair accessible. Participants will meet directly at the trailhead located at the parking lot below the Body Zone in Watsonville.

Wear layers, bring binoculars, hat, sunscreen, and water. The bird walk is free and open to beginners and more advanced birding enthusiasts alike, but you must register!

An encore presentation of Seraphina Landgrebe’s “Ospreys of Harkins Slough” photo-journal presentation will take place on May 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fitz WERC located at 500 Harkins Slough Road, Watsonville.

Master photographer, Seraphina Landgrebe, spent five months documenting the life of a pair of Ospreys at Harkins Slough. The result is a spectacular photo journal she captured of the Osprey’s life.

In this presentation, Seraphina will show the beautiful photos she took and talk about her experience observing and photographing the Ospreys. The presentation is free, but you must register!

Watsonville Wetlands has a New Website!

It’s finally here! Thanks to the absolutely incredible folks at Tree Top Web Design, Watsonville Wetlands is proud to unveil its brand new website (and new look to the newsletter)! Please take some time to click through the site and explore the new features.

You can now register for our speaker events right on the website itself. One of our favorite features is the new nature guides. Open the guides, download a map of the trails and do some exploring in the wetlands!

In addition, you can find a plethora of information about our restoration and education programs, our community partners and ways to get involved with our organization.

See the new look of our website at www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org.