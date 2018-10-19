New Soquel Water Harvest Festival

Heart of Soquel Park • Saturday, October 20 • 12–3 p.m.

Soquel Creek Water District in partnership with the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County and Santa Cruz County Parks invite you to the first annual Water Harvest Festival. It’s a free water education event for the whole family that will take place at the Heart of Soquel Park in Soquel on Saturday, October 20 from 12–3 p.m. Kids and families can learn about groundwater geology, water-wise gardening, water resources, fire protection, water conservation, pollution prevention, and all things water.

Over 14 different local organizations and companies will host hands-on discovery activity booths. Kids will receive activity passports and “I spy game cards” to complete for prizes. Santa Cruz County Parks will give tours of the riparian restoration areas and water conservation features of the park starting from their booth.

As part of the festivities there will be free face painting, snacks and filtered drinking water from aquifers and rivers, and the Banana Slug String Band Duet will play acoustic watershed music from 1–2 p.m. It all culminates at 2:15 pm for the kid and adult costume contest! There are special prizes for water themed costumes.

Participating organizations include: Allterra Solar, Capitola Veterinary Hospital, Central Fire District, Love’s Gardens, Monterey Bay Salmon and Trout Project, Mosquito Abatement of Santa Cruz County, Museum of Discovery of Santa Cruz, Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, San Lorenzo Lumber, Santa Cruz County Parks Department, Santa Cruz Mid-County Groundwater Agency, Santa Cruz Natural History Museum, Save Our Shores, Soquel Creek Water District, and The Water Conservation Coalition of Santa Cruz County.

“We are excited to bring together all these organizations that care about water in our community in a fun and exciting setting,” said Ron Duncan, General Manager of Soquel Creek Water District. “We have many festivals in this county but this will be the first one focused solely on water.”

Details can be found at https://www.soquelcreekwater.org/waterharvestfestival