New Members on PVCCA Board of Directors

The Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (PVCCA) announced four new members to their Board of Directors. Each of these new Board members bring a wealth of business knowledge and experience as well as representing important sectors in our local community.

Rob Allen is a lawyer in Watsonville with the law firm of Allen, Allen & Caroselli, Ltd., focusing his practice in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, and related transactional work. He was born at Dominican Hospital in 1970, and grew up in Corralitos, graduating Aptos High in 1988.

Rob believes in community service and has sat or sits on the boards of several local not-for-profits corporations. Rob and his wife Christine, who he was lucky enough to meet in law school, have a son Sam who is 12 and a daughter Natalie who is 8. He spends his free time surfing, paddling outrigger canoes, coaching his children’s sports teams, taking them to swim meets, traveling and trying to cook.

Dr. Bill MacLean has been with Kaiser Permanente since 1993, and is currently the Assistant Physician in Charge in Santa Cruz County and the leader of the Watsonville Medical Office. Dr. MacLean is a native of the South Bay area, attended college at the University of California at Santa Barbara and medical school at Hahnemann University in Philadelphia.

After four years on the East Coast, he returned to Santa Barbara doing residency in General Surgery. His final four years of residency were at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. MacLean currently lives in Los Gatos with his wife and son and is looking forward to being active in the Pajaro Valley.

Robert Singleton is the current Executive Director for the Santa Cruz County Business Council, a nonprofit political advocacy organization that represents the 70 largest employers throughout the County. He also works as a Senior Marketing Strategist for Cruzio under their newly launched Santa Cruz Fiber brand and services, and was previously the Government Affairs Director for the Santa Cruz County Association of Realtors.

He is one of the founders of Civinomics, a software company that builds public outreach and engagement solutions for government agencies, and still serves on its Board of Directors. Additionally, he serves on the Boards of New Way Homes, an affordable housing investment group; and Bike Santa Cruz County, which advocates for greater bike and pedestrian infrastructure, as well as more sustainable lifestyles generally. In October 2017 he was appointed to serve on the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission. He currently lives in downtown Santa Cruz.

Brian Spector, a resident of Santa Cruz County, is a Licensed Architect with more than 18 years of professional experience with the design and management of architectural projects. He has been involved on a wide spectrum of project types and sizes including industrial, commercial, public projects, healthcare facilities, education, tenant improvements, corporate interiors, planned unit development, affordable housing, custom residential, multi-family residential, and mixed-use projects.

He is an effective team leader with a depth of experience in client relationships, project management, design, construction documents and specifications, consultant coordination, construction administration, and regulatory agency approval process. Mr. Spector earned his Bachelor’s and Master degrees in Architecture from Tulane University. Community involvement and participation are priorities for him and his family.