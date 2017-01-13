New County Food Service Rules

To protect the environment, reduce litter and to encourage recycling and the composting of food service waste, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors recently approved new rules for all food service businesses and special events in the unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County.

Beginning January 1, 2017, all to-go food service ware provided to customers in the unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County must be recyclable or compostable, as certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute. This includes:

No plastic straws (paper is acceptable)

No plastic stir sticks (wood is fine)

All cups (hot or cold) must be certified compostable

All to-go cutlery must be certified compostable

No Styrofoam

No #6 polystyrene products (including hot cup lids)

All to-go containers must be recyclable or certified compostable These rules apply to restaurants, grocery stores, farmers markets, food trucks, special events and any other business or event where food is sold to go. The Board took this step in part in response to the passage in 2015 of AB 1826, which requires most food service businesses to separate their organic waste for composting. GreenWaste Recovery is in the process of signing up additional businesses for organic waste collection. Contact GreenWaste Recovery at (831) 426-2711 to learn more.

Local food service suppliers are familiar with the new rules and ready to assist businesses with finding the products they need. For more information, contact County Recycling and Solid Waste Services at (831) 454-2160 or go to www.santacruzcountyrecycles.org.