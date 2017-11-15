New Climate Action Plan/Energy Policy

BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) announced the Board of Directors has unanimously (5-0) approved a resolution that confirms the district’s commitment to the goals of the Paris Climate Accord and sets new goals and policies on energy efficiency, distributed energy generation & energy procurement, and climate change adaptation.

“San Lorenzo Valley Water District’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, and their plans to set specific goals to eliminate carbon from their operations, is a prime example of how local and state governments have begun leading the charge on climate action,” said John Laird, California Natural Resources Secretary. “We all need to be working toward a post-carbon future.”

The resolution approved by the Board of Directors includes:

1. SLVWD’s commitment to the elements of the Paris Agreement that are applicable to the Water District.

2. Direction to SLVWD staff to prepare a Climate Action Plan and District Energy/Climate Policy, elements of which could include:

Inventory existing energy uses and identify cost savings/energy efficiency priorities.

Reduce and eventually eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from activities related to serving water to the San Lorenzo Valley Water District community.

Identify and ensure energy and water reliability/resiliency with regard to climate impacts experienced locally.

Emphasize communication, transparency and education by affirming the importance of education, training, public awareness, public participation and public access to information and cooperation.

Expand focus on water conservation because it results in conserving electricity, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and promotes sustainable use of water resources.

Explore development of renewable energy sources, which could include solar, wind, micro hydro, anaerobic digestion or purchasing power through Monterey Bay Community Power.

Produce an annual report on energy use, conservation and cost.

Identify strategies for identifying, assessing and adapting to climate change impacts likely to occur in the District’s service area.

3. Implementation of the approved plan and policies.

In September 2008, SLVWD adopted resolution No. 2 (08-09) Climate Change and Water Resource Management through which the district committed to implementing the goal of the California Global Warming Solutions Act (AB 32) to reduce GHG emissions to 1990 levels by 2020; and to further reduce GHG emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

The district’s actions regarding climate action are both aligned with the state’s goals, and may be able to take advantage of programs and funding sources supporting climate action.

The San Lorenzo Valley Water District serves more than 7,800 metered connections providing water to the communities of Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, Zayante, Scotts Valley, Mañana Woods, Felton and Lompico.