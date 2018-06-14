New Aptos High Girls Volleyball Coach

Aptos High School is excited to announce that Lake Merchen will be our new Girls Volleyball Head Coach.

Lake is currently the Director and Head Coach of the Mountain View Volleyball Club Sand Volleyball Program where, in addition to coaching, he hires and manages the staff to oversee 60-plus student-athletes.

He has also served as the 1st assistant for several indoor teams for Mountain View Volleyball Club, helping his U17 team achieve a 5th place in the 2016 Junior Olympics. Lake was also the Head Coach for several Nike Volleyball Camps.

Lake is a graduate of UC Santa Cruz, earning a B.A. in Business Management Economics. He also played volleyball for the Slugs. He was a two-time 1st-team All-American, and set school records in career kills, aces, and digs. He was also selected as the 2016 UC Santa Cruz Male Athlete-of-the-Year.