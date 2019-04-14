Meadow Stewardship with Grey Hayes

Thursday April 18 • 7-8:30 p.m. • Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

Join the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History for another lively and engaging science talk!

Home to richly diverse species, California’s coastal prairies sustain agriculture, harbor precious life, store carbon, and enrich our lives with their beauty.

Large portions of these unique grasslands have been lost, however, making now a more important time than ever to understand how best to steward them.

Enjoy an evening at the Museum with local naturalist, activist and educator Grey Hayes on Thursday, April 18, as he guides us into the world of California’s coastal prairies!

•••

Talk will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45p.m. Cost: $4 Adults, $2 Seniors/Students • FREE for Youth and Museum Members

1305 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz 95062. Pre-registration is recommended. To reserve a seat www.SantaCruzMuseum.org