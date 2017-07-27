National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Local neighborhoods often organize a BBQ or gathering to get to know each other better, and, at the request of the organizers, the Sheriff’s Office will send a representative to attend. If you are planning on having a National Night Out event in your area, and you would like to have a representative of the Sheriff’s Office attend, please email Sgt. Dimick at Patrick.Dimick@santacruzcounty.us