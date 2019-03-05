Doron Comerchero, Founder and Executive Director of “Food What?,” will be the Featured Speaker at the 2019 National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon to be held on Wednesday, March 13th. The title of his speech will be, “Agriculture, a Learning Tool for Youth.”

The Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau in conjunction with the organization, Agri- Culture, will again host the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Heritage Hall located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations and sponsorships for the luncheon are available on our website. http://www.sccfb.com/news/national-agriculture-day-spring-luncheon/ or call (831) 724-1356.

One of the highlights of the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon will be the presentation of the Al Smith Friend of Agriculture Award. Al Smith was the founder of Orchard Supply Hardware and donated 3,000 acres (Swanton Pacific Ranch) in the north coast to Cal Poly. The ranch has row crops, timber and even a one-third-scale railroad, which was Al’s hobby.

The award is presented annually to an individual, business or organization not involved in production agriculture but one who has done much for the industry. This year’s award will be presented by last year’s honoree, Santa Cruz County Bank (represented by Fred Caiocca).

Farm Bureau and Agri-Culture co-sponsor a poster contest (grades K-6) and poetry contest (grades 7-12) in Santa Cruz County and Pajaro Valley schools. The winning entries will be displayed during the luncheon and a placemat featuring the 2018 poster contest winner, Balam Landaverry, 2nd grader from Holy Cross School in Santa Cruz will be used on the tables.

Also on the placemat will be the 2018 poetry contest winning entry by Kayley Batt, 7th grader from Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville. Approximately 20,000 placemats will be distributed to restaurants throughout Santa Cruz County. This year’s contest winners will be introduced at the luncheon.

Another feature of the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon is the presentation of the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship. American AgCredit has again teamed up with the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship to make a $4,000 scholarship for a student entering or currently enrolled in college and majoring in agriculture.

For more information contact the organizations at (831) 724-1356 or Email at sccfb@sbcglobal.net.