National Agriculture Day Poster & Poetry Contest Entries

The organizations Agri-Culture and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau are currently accepting entries for:

Annual National Agriculture Day Poster Contest – Open to Grades K – 6

Annual National Agriculture Day Poetry Contest – Open to Grades 7 – 12

The theme for both contests is: “Grown in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley.” Entries must be postmarked or delivered to 141 Monte Vista Ave., Watsonville by Wednesday, February 21.

The poster contest is open to grades K – 6 with the top entries in each grade level advancing to the final judging. The overall winner will receive a $200 award and will be a guest at the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon. The winning entry published on 20,000 placemats and distributed to restaurants countywide next year!

The poetry contest is open to grades 7 – 12. The top entries in grades 7 – 9 and grades 10 – 12 will advance to the final judging. The overall winner will receive a $200 award and will be a guest at the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon.

National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon Heritage Hall, Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Wednesday, March 14, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

To obtain flyers containing contest rules, please contact the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau at (831) 724-1356, Agri-Culture at (831) 722-6622 or email sccfb@sbcglobal.net or available on our website: www.sccfb.com They can be picked up at 141 Monte Vista Ave. in Watsonville.