Nancy M. Leung: D.D.S., M.S., Orthodontist

By Edita McQuary

It has been 11 years since Dr. Nancy Leung first opened her orthodontic practice in Watsonville. In 2012 she saw a need for orthodontics in Santa Cruz mid-county and opened an additional office in Aptos.

Her interest in dentistry came about when she first accepted an undergraduate work-study assignment at the University of Southern California Oral Microbiology Testing Laboratory. Originally from El Monte, California, Dr. Leung graduated from USC with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and specialty training in orthodontics at University of Minnesota. She now has three children. Her sons are 11 and 8 years old and infant daughter is 2 years old. Her three children and orthodontic practices keep her busy.

As a mother of three children, she can relate to her patients and families. “I am very excited that our patients chose us to be a part of their busy schedules. We love improving their quality of life and seeing the changes in their smile.”

The majority of Dr. Leung’s patients are children, teens, young adults, and adults. Anyone can get orthodontic treatment at any age as long as his or her teeth and periodontal structures are healthy. There can be several reasons for orthodontic treatment. Sometimes the jaws are mismatched and prevent a patient from speaking properly and/or cause difficulty in chewing food.

Some patients may have orthodontics for social or aesthetic reasons. They just want to have a better smile. Other patients may need orthodontics for their dental work — space may need to be made for an implant or bridge. Sometimes teeth need to be aligned for ideal dental restorations. Dr. Leung works closely with the patient’s dentist and other specialists to provide the best care for her patients — young and old.

There are many types of appliances available: the standard metal brackets, the ceramic brackets, and the series of clear plastic aligners known as Invisalign. Interest-free financial plans are available as well as Care Credit which helps make orthodontics affordable.

Dr. Leung serves the communities of Watsonville and Aptos by helping local schools through donations and helping with fundraisers.

One of Dr. Leung’s mentors, Dr. Steve Litton, at the University of Minnesota established the “Smiles Changes Lives” program in which she has been participating for the past several years. “Smiles Change Lives” is a program for low-income families who have a child needing braces. To participate, parents must apply, pay an application fee, be screened and the child must write a letter as to why he or she wants orthodontics. More information can be found on their website: http://www.smileschangelives.org

•••

Dr. Leung’s Aptos office is at 9515 Soquel Drive, Suite #103, telephone 831.685.2800. The Watsonville office is at 56 Penny Lane, Suite B, telephone 831.722.5022. Look her up on her webpage: www.SmileCrewOrtho.com.