My Life is Bigger Than Parkinson’s

Educational Symposium Teaches People about the Disease

Saturday, March 2, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM • Twin Lakes Church

There is an educational symposium right here in Santa Cruz County, designed to teach people about Parkinson’s disease (PDF) and for People with Parkinson’s (PwP) to learn to live better.

The symposium is being presented by the Santa Cruz County Parkinson’s Group, a project of EASE PD, Inc, a non-profit devoted to “Exercise, Activities, Support and Education for Parkinson’s Disease,” with major support by the Bowen Family Foundation.

The symposium will offer seating by “Affinity Groups” – to allow attendees with similar concerns to sit together for informal discussion, such as “Are you a Vet with PD?” “Are you new to PD?” “Are you Caring for a PwP?”

In addition, there will be several Discussion Groups following the free lunch, which our Speakers will moderate, such as “Intimacy in PD” “Optimizing Medications” and “Lifestyle Modifications,” etc.

Speakers will be:

Peter Lin, M.D. Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Specialist, Valley Parkinson Clinic, Los Gatos

Dr. Lin will be speaking on “Emerging technologies in the management of Parkinson’s disease.” He will present the latest thinking in medications, procedures, and technologies, highlighting new wearable devices for the monitoring and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Laurie K Mischley, ND PhD MPH, Seattle Integrative Medicine, Seattle

Dr. Mischley will present “Putting Parkinson’s Into Perspective: A Metabolic Disease with Neurological Consequences?” She will cover when and why Parkinsonism starts and what you can do to impact its course, describing the nutritional pharmaceutical, social, and physical activity-related behaviors associated with the slowest rate of PD progression.

Karen Nauenberg, MPT, Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz

Karen Nauenberg will present “Exercise for Life to improve FUNction and Mobility in people with Parkinson’s.” Nauenberg will give a very brief 5-minute talk on the importance and benefits of exercise for individuals with Parkinson’s. Then she will lead a 10-15 minute seated exercise routine, involving some of the PWR! (Parkinson Wellness Recovery, a Division of NeuroFit Networks, Inc) and accompanying cognitive challenges. She will make sure that those with all levels of PD can safely perform all the moves while seated.

Amy Carlson, PwP and Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador, Monrovia

Amy Carlson will present her talk “How to have Parkinson’s Disease,” focusing on identity, self-advocacy, and attitude, and will include lots of movement breaks. Carlson is an ambassador for the Davis Phinney Foundation, sharing resources and information throughout her local and regional communities to help people with Parkinson’s take action and improve their quality of life.

David Zimmerman, LMFT, Private Practice, Soquel

David Zimmerman will speak on “Staying Motivated and Finding Inspiration in Hard Times.” Zimmerman is a licensed psychotherapist with more than 30 years of clinical experience. He sees individuals, couples and families at his counseling practice in Soquel.

•••

Although the symposium is free, registration is required and donations are gratefully accepted.

Registration before February 15: www.easepd.org

Questions? Email info@easepd.org.

Monschke Hall at Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos, CA 95003

•••

The Santa Cruz County Parkinson’s Group (SCCPG) is a long-standing community organization whose mission is to foster a supportive environment for persons with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), their families, friends and caregivers. For more than 25 years, it has been providing a venue for them to meet, socialize, and learn, both from each other and from outside speakers.