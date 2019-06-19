Monte Vista Class of 2019

The Monte Vista Christian School community gathered in Mustang Stadium to thank God and joyfully celebrate its 93rd graduation ceremony on May 24, 2019.

Valedictorian, Jonathan Siemsen, and Salutatorian, Paolo Pan, addressed their 166 classmates and thousands of friends and family in attendance. The ceremony also featured a stirring rendition of “Bridge over Troubled Water,” performed by the school’s all-senior choir.

Because of Monte Vista Christian’s international student population, visitors came from around the world to take part in the special evening.

•••

