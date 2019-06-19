Header

Monte Vista Class of 2019

By Michael Oppenheimer on June 19, 2019

Monte Vista Class of 2019

Monte Vista Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe Monte Vista Christian School community gathered in Mustang Stadium to thank God and joyfully celebrate its 93rd graduation ceremony on May 24, 2019.

Monte Vista Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Valedictorian Jonathan Siemsen

Monte Vista Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Salutatorian Paolo Pan

Valedictorian, Jonathan Siemsen, and Salutatorian, Paolo Pan, addressed their 166 classmates and thousands of friends and family in attendance. The ceremony also featured a stirring rendition of “Bridge over Troubled Water,” performed by the school’s all-senior choir.

Because of Monte Vista Christian’s international student population, visitors came from around the world to take part in the special evening.

•••

For more information: www.mvcs.org

 

Monte Vista Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Congratulations to the Monte Vista Christian School Class of 2019 graduates!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  