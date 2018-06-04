MVCS 2018 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Submitted by Dave Johnson

Monte Vista Christian School announced its Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2018.

Valedictorian is Jude Clymer of Watsonville; and Salutatorian is Matthew Olson of Scotts Valley.

•••

Jude Clymer of Watsonville is the 2018 Valedictorian and has been at MVC 4 years.

He participated in Drama, Speech and Debate, Disc Golf, Political Club, and the Theology Club.

He has earned the David Award, Academic Award for Bible, APUSH, Honors World History, and Speech and Debate honors.

After graduation, he plans to attend Hillsdale College with a $6,000 scholarship and plans on pursuing a career in Political Economics.

•••

Matthew Olson of Scotts Valley is the 2018 Salutatorian and has been at MVC 4 years.

He participated in Soccer and Track. He has earned the ACSI Award for Excellence in Academics and Athletics, Biology Award, Spanish 1 Award, and the Biblical Narrative 1 Award.

After graduation, he plans to attend Wheaton College.

•••

They graduated with their class of 187 students at 6:30 pm on Friday, May 25 at the Mustangs Stadium.