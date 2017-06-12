Header

MVCS 2017 Salutatorian and Valedictorian

By See Below on June 12, 2017

MVCS 2017 Salutatorian and Valedictorian

Salutatorian

Kye Wayne Shi
Shanghai, China – Son of Sheri Hsueh

MVCS Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFour years at MVC. Distinguished Activities/Awards: United States Physics Olympics Team, Robotics Club, Ping Pong, Boys Tennis, Annual Math & Physics Tests Gold medals, Loudest 3-D Printer Award. After graduation Yale University with the intention of studying Mathematics. California Scholarship Federation, National Honors Society

Valedictorian

Parker William Hughes
Hollister — Son of Sandy & Aaron Hughes

MVCS Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSeven years at MVC. Distinguished Activities/Awards: Mustang Band, Varsity Tennis (2 years), Cross Country (3 years), avid Salsa and Swing Dancer. After graduation: plans to attend U.C. Los Angeles. Japanese National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation, National Honors Society

Photos: Annie K. Rowland Photography

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  