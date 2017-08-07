Music at Skypark 2017

Kiwanis of the Valleys invites you to join us in supporting the award-winning Scotts Valley Schools music program. The free community-wide “Music at Skypark” concert series benefiting the music programs in local public schools returns for its 9th summer season on the last Sundays of August and September (August 27 and September 24).

All concerts run from 2:30 to 6:00 pm at Skypark in Scotts Valley. Two bands will perform at each concert, and local businesses will offer food and other concessions for sale, with all net proceeds going to the schools.

The Scotts Valley School District has received three Best Communities for Music Education designations from the National Association of Music Merchants, and is one of only three winners in the entire country of The NAMM Foundation’s video award program. This recognition entitled the district to a multi-day visit by the John Lennon Educational Tour bus to the Scotts Valley High School campus early this year!

Music at Skypark remains an admission free event. While Kiwanis Club members are happy to once again donate the hundreds of volunteer hours it takes to promote and stage MASP, it is the financial generosity of our sponsors and vendors that is the key to its continued success. Every dollar raised above the cost of our very minimal overhead goes directly to the music program.

Again this year: entertainment for kids! Visit www.KiwanisoftheValleys.org for details or contact Mike Stewart at (831) 334-8899 or Jim Melehan at jimbofx@msn.com. Various sponsorship levels are available. Be sure to calendar these 2017 concert dates now!

•••

Sunday August 27

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men return by very popular demand to headline this concert. This accomplished band with local roots boasts an extensive repertoire of original rock and blues tunes with simple, honest lyrics backed by the brothers’ blend of folk, blues, R&B and rock. Opening will be Music at Skypark newcomers Los High Tops with Chantilly Lace Vincent, featuring their uniquely American rockabilly and surfabilly sound. The energy will get you on your feet!

•••

Sunday September 24

Two of Music at Skypark’s most popular veteran bands headline the September concert: The Joint Chiefs start things off with their totally danceable fusion of funk, acid jazz and classic R&B. Extra Large follows with funky grooves rooted in blends of funk, blues, reggae riffs and Latin beats. Both bands have teamed up to produce Music at Skypark’s best-attended concerts in the past. It just wouldn’t be Music at Skypark without these two headliners together!