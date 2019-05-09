Music in the Garden

Presented by the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival

May 12 • 1-5 p.m.

Musical, botanical, and culinary delights mingle in this consummate celebration of springtime. Over 33 years, Dean Silvers has been creating this garden, named “The Trellises,” caring for over a thousand species of plants from habitats ranging from California native to tropical, selected to delight the eyes and nose.

You are invited here to mingle with other patrons around the fishponds and waterfall while you sip wine to the accompaniment of a baroque flute duet by Alissa Roedig and Lars Johannesson.

Also you might nosh gourmet hors d’oeuvres and deserts in the presence of exotic plants such as nepenthes, orchids, bromeliads, and the occasional botanical carnivore, while absorbing the breathtaking musicality of flamenco presented by aficionado vocalist Carlitos de Santa Cruz and guitarist Erik Jarmie.

This will be a day to delight all the senses, in the company of fellow musicians and music lovers. All proceeds go to fund the Baroque Festival’s Young Artist program.

For more information scbaroque.org