Music at Skypark 2018

The free community-wide “Music at Skypark” concert series benefiting the music programs in local public schools returns for its 10th summer season on the last Sundays of July, Aug. and Sept. (July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30).

Music at Skypark has raised about $145,000 so far for local public schools. “It has become a signature community event for Scotts Valley,” according to organizers. “Supporting public schools while enjoying a festive outdoor music concert with your family and friends is an unbeatable combination.”

“The high school had no proper instruments, seating, storage cabinets or much of an infrastructure for band,” said Beth Hollenbeck, SVUSD Music Educator. “The Kiwanis funds have been our only funding and have helped purchase much of the equipment needed for band and choir programs to function. With Kiwanis funding we have been able to offer our students a quality music education. We never could have come this far so fast without the Kiwanis funding.”

All concerts run from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Skypark in Scotts Valley. Two bands perform at each concert, and local businesses offer food and other concessions for sale, with all net proceeds going to the schools. Entertainment for kids will return this year. No admission is charged.

•••

Sunday, July 29

The Houserockers

Opening: The Johnny Neri Band

Headlining our first concert of the season is The Houserockers, one of the premier classic rock bands of the Central Coast. This 10-member band with its huge horn-driven and foot-stomping sound (Winner of “Best Cover Band in the Bay Area” and KFOX’s “Last Band Standing”) will return to Music at Skypark for the 9th time!

Opening for the third time will be The Johnny Neri Band, a four-piece high-energy “classic rock’n roll’n soul dance band.” This will be a heck of a live show.

•••

Sunday, August 26

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men

Opening: The Elizabeth Carlisle Band

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men return by popular demand to headline this concert. This accomplished band with local roots boasts an extensive repertoire of original rock and blues tunes with simple, honest lyrics backed by the brothers’ blend of folk, blues, R&B and rock.

Opening will be Music at Skypark newcomers The Elizabeth Carlisle Band, an amazing Swedish band in the middle of its “How Swede It Is 2018 Tour” of the Pacific Northwest, with hints of Pink, Sheryl Crow and Melissa.

•••

Sunday, Sept. 30

Extra Large and The Joint Chiefs

Two of Music at Skypark’s most popular veteran bands headline the September concert: The Joint Chiefs start things off with their totally danceable fusion of funk, acid jazz and classic R&B. Extra Large follows with funky grooves rooted in blends of funk, blues, reggae riffs and Latin beats. These bands have teamed up to produce Music at Skypark’s best-attended concerts in the past. It just wouldn’t be Music at Skypark without these two headliners together again!

•••

Music at Skypark is sponsored by Scotts Valley Kiwanis. Visit www.ScottsValleyKiwanis.org for details or contact Mike Stewart at (831) 334-8899 or Jim Melehan at jimbofx@msn.com. Various sponsorship levels are available. Volunteers are welcome.