Music at Skypark 10th Anniversary

The free community-wide “Music at Skypark” concert series benefiting the music programs in local public schools returns for its 10th summer season on the last Sundays of August and September (August 26 and September 30)

All concerts run from 2:30 to 6:00 pm at Skypark in Scotts Valley.

Two bands will perform at each concert, and local businesses will offer food and other concessions for sale, with all net proceeds going to the schools. Again this year: entertainment for kids!

Visit www.ScottsValleyKiwanis.org for details or contact Mike Stewart at (831) 334-8899 or Jim Melehan at jimbofx@msn.com. Various sponsorship levels are available. Be sure to calendar these 2018 concert dates now!

Sunday August 26

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men return by very popular demand to headline this concert. This accomplished band with local roots boasts an extensive repertoire of original rock and blues tunes with simple, honest lyrics backed by the brothers’ blend of folk, blues, R&B and rock.

Opening will be Music at Skypark newcomers The Elizabeth Carlisle Band, an amazing Swedish band in the middle of its “How Swede It Is 2018 Tour” of the Pacific Northwest, with hints of Pink, Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge wrapped into their own unique sound. The energy will get you on your feet!

Sunday September 30

Two of Music at Skypark’s most popular veteran bands headline the September concert: The Joint Chiefs start things off with their totally danceable fusion of funk, acid jazz and classic R&B.

Extra Large follows with funky grooves rooted in blends of funk, blues, reggae riffs and Latin beats. These bands have teamed up to produce Music at Skypark’s best-attended concerts in the past. It just wouldn’t be Music at Skypark without these two headliners together again!