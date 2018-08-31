Moving Forward: SVCC Arts Center

By Ray Gorsky, Vice President, Scotts Valley Theater Guild

Our goal in participating in the Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival was to share the design of our proposed Scotts Valley Community Cultural Arts Center in the 9000 sq. ft. space at 251B Kings Village Road in the building we share with the Scotts Valley Library.

We also gathered signatures of folks in support of the project.

The petition read, “I support the plan by the Scotts Valley Theater Guild to build a Cultural and Performing Arts Center in the remaining 9000 sq. ft. space in the old roller rink at 251B Kings Village Road.”

Four hundred and forty people signed our little petition and 83% of the responders were residents of Santa Cruz County, 14% from Santa Clara County and 3% were from further away.

An interesting point about the 17% that were folks from over the hill and beyond. They were at the festival because they have children or grandchildren living locally. They wanted to sign the petition as future customers because it would be a great thing to do with their family when they visit. Their message was ‘build it and they will come.’

We have just about completed demolition of the interior of the space.

Our next big step in moving forward on the project is to remove the various levels of concrete flooring and an internal cinder block wall then pour a new floor for the entire space.

The library closed for the weekend at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 18 and the concrete demolition hammer dropped at 5:01.

It is a construction zone right now with completion of the new concrete pour expected in early September.

Next step will be to close on final design for the space with the City and start building.

Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild, 251-B Kings Village Road Scotts Valley, CA 95066. Website: https://svctheaterguild.org