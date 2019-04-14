MovementLab Celebrates Santa Cruz Dance Week

Free Event on Friday, April 19, 2019 • 7: 30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Which shapes of light illuminate our path, what qualities of light attract us, do we, at some point become aware of our lightness?

MovementLab brings performance and participatory installations to the Old Wrigley Building halls and The Art Cave’s gallery, concluding the evening with a miniature dance party hosted by Hamid Martin of Inner Rhythm.

MovementLab is a collective of artists and musicians from Santa Cruz and Chicago, working in modern dance, Butoh, costume and art installations, and music of all genres. Hosting weekly movement classes and freeform moving meditations currently in Santa Cruz, come experience the performance artists of MovementLab, be moved and bring your dancing feet for a post performance miniature dance party.

•••

Performers: Nadine Lollino • Trey Donovan • Ayla Rose • Rachel Barnes • Susann Suprenant (saving the day) • Sage (tarot maestro) • Raven Lakens

Music: Bob Garrett • Hamid Martin • John Malkin

Artist in gallery: Elijah Pfotenhauer

•••

For more information: www.movementlab.dance