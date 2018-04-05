Third Annual Run to Support Mar Vista Elementary School, Sunday April 29

An 80’s themed run encouraging families to get outdoors and have fun! The annual 5K run starts in Aptos Village Park, runs through Nisene Marks Park and finished back at its start. All proceeds benefit Mar Vista Elementary and efforts to build a track on the lower field. Pull out the neon, crimper irons, Mohawk hairstyles and OP shorts.

This race is definitely as much about the costumes as the running. So plan that radical 80’s outfit because there will be prizes for best dressed! The top three racers most ridiculously decked out in their 80’s fashion will win a pair of FeeJays sweatpants. The 80’s music will be blasting and families will be dancing.

Jamba Juice will be selling smoothies at $5, giving Mar Vista $1 each to help build their track.

Everyone knows that exercising is important for good health. Parents want to model this for their kids. Unfortunately, the demands of daily life can get in the way. So take the time to join together as a family to walk, run, and/or jog for the cause of supporting Mar Vista School and celebrate crossing the Move for Mar Vista finish line on April 29.

Move for Mar Vista hits all criteria. Imagine an 80’s party first thing on a Sunday morning in the forest and your image is spot-on. Move for Mar Vista is an out and back, 5K fun run open to the public. It starts at Aptos Village Park and makes its way through the Forest of Nisene Marks. Not all participants are regular athletes or exercisers so take a walk through the woods and the distance is perfect for a novice racer. Kids and parents can be proud of each other for completing the challenge.

For runners this is a chip-timed race. Experienced runners, super-athletes and running clubs will appreciate the accuracy of the chip timers for breaking their personal best times or beating close competition.

April 29 at 9 a.m. is the starting time for the 3rd annual run. Pricing is affordable for the whole family at $25 for 12 and under and $35 for 13 and older. 100% of the proceeds will go to Mar Vista Elementary, supporting the on-going fundraising effort to build a track on the school campus.

•••

Registration Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Aptos/MoveforMarVista5k

5K Kids 12 & Under, Run Or Run/Walk. Course opens 9 a.m. and closes 11 a.m. $25 Race Fee plus $2.50 Sign-Up Fee.

5K 13 and Over, Run Or Run/Walk. Course opens 9 a.m. and closes 11 a.m. $35 Race Fee plus $3 Sign-Up Fee.

Registration ends April 28, at Midnight