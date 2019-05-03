Movable Murals: Celebrating Watsonville’s Culture & History

Presented by Pajaro Valley Arts and the City of Watsonville

Exhibit Dates: July 4, 2019 – Approximately May 31, 2020

250 Main Street, Watsonville • Deadline May 6, 2019

Movable Murals is a joint project of PVA and the City of Watsonville, which provides outdoor, semi-permanent hanging space for muralists and artists utilizing digital media and/or painting to create temporary installations.

Selected artists/community groups will be provided 4’ x 8’ sheets of primed marine plywood upon which the painting, wheat pasting, or digital media will be applied. Completion of artwork will take place at artists’ studios, or location of artists’ choice, and will not be created on-site.

Completed panels will then be installed by the City of Watsonville. Your mural/artwork will be viewed in this location for approximately 6-12 months, at which time different artists/community groups will be offered the opportunity to create upon the same surface/plywood. Artists will be paid a $250 per panel (4’ x 8’) stipend to offset costs of paint/printing.

In this call for artists and community members, we are looking for work that:

Shows a high degree of artistry.

Involves the community in the creation of the artwork.

Promotes a positive image of the people and community of Pajaro Valley.

Focuses on topics such as pedestrian and traffic safety, or Pajaro Valley’s history, people, neighborhoods, landscape, arts and culture.

Questions? Write to hedwig@pvarts.org.

Visit pvarts.org to learn more about PVA, to see the 2018 Moveable Mural Panels.