November 11 at 7 p.m. Rio Theatre, Santa Cruz

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado.

The tour visits Santa Cruz at the Rio Theatre on November 11 with films that will explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.

Established in 1979, Mountainfilm is dedicated to educating, inspiring and motivating audiences about environments, cultures, issues and adventures. Working at the nexus of filmmaking and action. The festival has attracted leading documentary filmmakers, artists, photographers, conservationists, mountaineers, scientists, journalists and explorers from around the world to engage in the festival’s tag line of “celebrating indomitable spirit.”

The Rio Theatre in partnership hosts Mountainfilm on Tour in Santa Cruz with Local Sponsors Dream Inn, Sandbar Solar, Rip Curl, Lighthouse Realty, Osprey, Pacific Coffee Roasting Company, Dig Santa Cruz, Good Times & Santacruz.com, Adventure Sports Journal and Well Within Spa.

The show kicks off at 7 pm (Doors at 6 pm) Films announced approx. 3 weeks in advance online at riotheatre.com. Check film listings if you are concerned about film ratings.

•••

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3067647