Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter 2019!

Pajaro Valley Shelter Services presents the 35th Annual Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter on Sunday, May 12th, 2019, at Ramsay Park in Watsonville.

For 34 years, the community of Watsonville has supported our run/walk to ensure the continuation of services for homeless families. The race is PVSS’ biggest fundraising event. The first one was held in 1984 and raised $8,000 with a small crowd in attendance. In 2019, we expect over 800 people raising $75,000!

This well-loved event can be enjoyed by attendees of all ages and skill levels, from the competitive runners to the weekend joggers, to families who want to walk together.

Starting and ending in Ramsay Park, the race route is a beautiful trek around Watsonville’s wetland trails. Start your Mother’s Day off by joining the community in supporting the end of homelessness for mothers, their children, and families in South County.

The event includes a 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk and a 1K Kids’ Fun Run.

Goodies include T-shirts, roses for mothers, medals for winners, refreshments, and a DJ!

For more information: pvshelter.org or call (831) 728-5649