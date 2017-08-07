When you were a kid … what inspired you to make art? Was it encouraged and nurtured? Was it as natural as breathing?

These are some of the questions that were asked of the artists in the exhibition, My Mother Thinks I’m a Great Artist, at the Pajaro Valley Arts Gallery.

Twenty established local artists explore the history of their own artistic development. Each artist is presenting their childhood artwork and responding to it through words and art … reflecting on their own past and process, their creative history, and how it relates to their contemporary work. The artists’ statements are filled with poignant and humorous stories.

This exhibit illuminates the importance of art education and of supporting creative practice for all kids by showing both the childhood and current creations of twenty established contemporary artists. In each artist’s experience, we discover sparks of inspiration and encouragement. Exposure and access to the arts are integral parts of human development and expression.

Especially at a time when the arts are desperately under-supported, we celebrate the importance of art for people of all ages.

A closing reception will also be held Sunday, September 24, from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. All are invited.

Artists: Jamie Abbott • Jody Alexander • Andrea Borsuk • Kathleen Crocetti • Marc D’Estout • Margitta Dietrick-Welsh • Ian Everard • Janet Fine • Jane Gregorius • Bridget Henry • Robin Kandel • Louise Leong • Claire Lerner • Victoria May • Sean Monaghan • Andrew Purchin • Beverly Rayner • Paul Roehl • Rose Sellery • Lynda Watson.

•••

The PVA Gallery is located at 37 Sudden Street in Watsonville, next to the YMCA. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11-4 p.m. There is no admission fee and the gallery is ADA accessible. Information may be received at 831-722-3062.

Opening Reception

Sunday, August 13 • 3 – 5 p.m.

•••

Exhibit Dates: August 9 – September 24