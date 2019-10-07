Monterey Mushrooms Awards Scholarships

Monterey Mushrooms presented 99 children of its employees with $239,000 in scholarship awards for the 2019-20 academic year. Some $217,000 was issued to recipients in the United States and another to $22,000 to recipients in Mexico.

Dependent children of full-time employees are eligible to apply for a scholarship up to $3,000 and for up to four years.

The Monterey Mushrooms scholarship program began in 1992. It was renamed the Carl Victor Fields Scholarship Program in 2004 to honor the company’s past vice president of marketing who was passionate about the importance of young people achieving their potential. Since inception 2,217 grants have been awarded for a total of more than $3 million.

Scholarships are awarded to students who pursue higher education degrees at accredited colleges, universities and vocation/technical schools. To apply, the student shares their educational background, academic goals and aspirations, school activities, work experience and personal achievements.

Shah Kazemi, president and CEO, is committed to giving the next generation of decision makers the tools needed to be successful in society and the workplace.

“We don’t just grow mushrooms; we grow people,” Kazemi said.

Savannah Barnes, scholarship recipient said, “This scholarship helps me get the education I want and need without having to make financial decisions that may limit my goals.”

Ana Mejia, another scholarship recipient said, “Receiving this scholarship has boosted my self-confidence because it reduced my stress over the lack of money and has given me the opportunity to focus on a well-rounded college experience.”

Oliver Ramirez said, “This scholarship will help me pay for school tuition, and help me enjoy and focus on academic studies without pressure about debt. I would not be where I am if it was not for my parents and family that supported all my endeavors and interest, so I am truly grateful for them.”

Kazemi said, “The feedback and thanks we receive from the students and their parents is inspiring and we look forward to watching these young leaders succeed in the future.”

•••

For more information about the company visit www.montereymushrooms.com.