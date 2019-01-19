The Monterey Bay Rose Society has scheduled Rose Care and Pruning Classes for the months of January and February. The classes are taught by ARS Certified Consulting Rosarians, eager to share their years of rose growing experience.

The classes last about 2 hours; handouts are provided, along with our membership information. Classes include pruning of rose buses of various varieties, planting, control of garden pests and diseases and choice and maintenance of garden tools and implements. The Rosarians can also help select roses to fit your garden needs.

•••

January 19 • 10:00 am

Aladdin Nursery & Gift Shop

2905 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville, 90576

831-724-7517

•••

January 26 • 10:00 am

San Lorenzo Nursery & Garden Center

235 River St., Santa Cruz, 95060

831-423-0223

•••

February 2 • 10:00 am

Bokay Nursery

30 Hitchcock Rd, Salinas

•••

February 23 • 10:00 am

Aladdin Nursery & Gift Shop

2905 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville, 95076

831-724-7517

•••

For more information visit the Monterey Bay Rose Society: www.montereybayrosesociety.org