2019 Monterey Regional Economic Summit

Marina, CA – Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is hosting its 5th Annual Regional Economic Summit at the newly renovated Monterey Conference Center on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm. This event draws over 300 leaders from across the tri-county region and beyond. Join us as we learn about important economic trends and compelling ways to grow and “recession-proof” your organization.

Keynote Speaker. Brookings Institute scholar, senior advisor to global leaders, and author, Bruce Katz, will be the keynote speaker, sharing insights from his book “The New Localism” to help participants design, finance and deliver transformative initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable growth in the Monterey Bay region.

According to Bruce Katz, “Cities and metropolitan areas are now the vanguard of problem solving in the US and beyond, around such disparate challenges as housing, transportation, workforce development, and economic competitiveness. This shift in power and responsibility, what I call ‘New Localism,’ requires close collaboration between public, private and civic leaders and institutions. Cities that act with intentionality and purpose have the potential to grow inclusive, innovative and sustainable economies.“

CEO Panel. Lenny Mendonca will moderate the CEO panel in which local leaders will share their thoughts on the ways they are positioning their organizations for success in this economy. Mr. Mendonca was recently appointed as Governor Newsom’s Chief Economic and Business Advisor and Director of the Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). He is director emeritus from McKinsey & Company, and a senior fellow at the Presidio Institute. The CEO panel participants will be Carrie L. Birkhofer, President and CEO, Bay Federal Credit Union, Joe Burton, President and CEO, Poly, and Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Taylor Farms.

Public-Private Partnership Award. MBEP’s Public-Private Partnership award is given to impactful cross-sector partnerships that demonstrate a significant contribution to the well-being of our region and inspire others to take action. This year’s award will be given to two recipients. The first is the Taylor Farms Family Health & Wellness Center, which brought Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, Taylor Farms, the City of Gonzales, and the Herb Meyer Family Trust together to bring the Center to fruition. Abbott Square in downtown Santa Cruz will also be recognized for creating a vibrant new community hub in downtown Santa Cruz that promotes economic vitality, and is an excellent example of the nonprofit, private, and public sectors working together: the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, the Abbott Square Marketplace, the City of Santa Cruz, and the County of Santa Cruz.

“Our board feels that both of these projects are very deserving of this year’s Public-Private Partnership Award. The Taylor Farms Family Health & Wellness Center addresses a profound human need and a gap in health services in southern Monterey County. Abbott Square is a wonderful new community gathering place in Santa Cruz that has had significant economic impact in both creating jobs and generating revenue. Both projects required the public and private sectors to collaborate in order to bring them to fruition,” said Eduardo Ochoa, CSU Monterey Bay President, and MBEP Board Chair.

Sponsors. MBEP would like to thank our generous sponsors: Montage Health, Ow Family Properties, South Swell Ventures, Central Coast Marketing Team, San Benito Health Foundation, California State University Monterey Bay, City of Gonzales, Dignity Health, Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation, University of California Santa Cruz, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, City of Salinas, Driscoll’s, Mann Packing, Bay Federal Credit Union, Santa Cruz County Bank and Stanford Children’s Hospital. For registration and sponsorship information, please visit mbep.biz or click here.

Program:

9:00 – 9:30 Registration and Networking

9:30 – 10:00 MBEP Welcome

10:00 – 11:00 Bruce Katz Keynote

11:00 – 11:20 Break

11:20 – 12:20 CEO Panel

12:20 – 12:30 Community Impact Award

12:30 Lunch (box lunches provided)

About MBEP. Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional nonprofit, membership organization consisting of public, private and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. MBEP’s mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region. Visit www.mbep.biz for more information.