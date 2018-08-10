Monterey Bay Regatta for BBBS

On Sunday, August 12 the Santa Cruz Yacht Club will host the 26th annual Day on the Monterey Bay Regatta to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County. Over the past 25 years, the Regatta has raised over $1,000,000 to support youth mentoring in Santa Cruz County.

The event will be held at the Santa Cruz Yacht Club, in the Lower Harbor. Sailing takes place from 1-4 pm, followed by a catered dinner. You can enter the reverse start course, watch the race as you sail on the Chardonnay II or attend the dinner. There will also be live music, a silent auction, and a several raffles.

Since 1982 Big Brothers Big Sisters has served over 6,500 at-risk youth, by matching them to screened and trained adult volunteers who provide guidance, emotional support, and appropriate role modeling. Currently, there are over 55 kids on the waiting for a caring mentor.

Children spend time with their mentors doing things that they both enjoy biking, baking or beach going with the guidance and friendship of a caring mentor. Children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County are limited by their circumstances so their mentors help provide children facing adversity the foundation and support to do better in school and make better life choices.

•••

For more information or to register email regatta@santacruzmentor.org or call 831-464-8691.

Additional details are available at www.santacruzmentor.org.